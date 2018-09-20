Jack Black Brings His Family to Walk of Fame Ceremony — Where He Slams President Trump

Jack Black‘s family was by his side on Wednesday, as the 49-year-old actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Posing together after the ceremony, Black was all smiles as he stood beside wife Tanya Haden and sons Samuel, 12, and Thomas, 10.

Black was the 2,645th person to receive the honor. His star was placed next to the historic Stromberg Clock on Hollywood Boulevard, as an homage to his new film, The House with a Clock in its Walls.

Brink costar Tim Robbins was in the crowd for the ceremony, which was emceed in part by School of Rock costar Mike White and director Richard Linklater.

“I’m so nervous because I’m not used to having praise heaped upon me by people I love and respect so much,” Black said, taking the podium. “It’s very embarrassing for me. In some ways this is torture, but it’s also hugely humbling and I can’t believe everyone came. … I thought no one was going to come to my stupid thing. Look at all you beautiful people. Thank you for the love.”

Jack Black and family David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, the comedian couldn’t help but make a joke or too – starting with the fact that the star indicates he should do something else: retire.

“I’ve wanted one of these things for so long, since I was a kid. I thought, ‘Oh man. If you get one of those things on the sidewalk, that means you’ve made it.’ And I feel like I’ve finally grasped that sweet brass ring. And the the question is where do we go now?” Black said.

“I’m here to announce my retirement,” he added, to the boos of onlookers. “I got the thing! Why continue! Once you get the thing, I’ve made it. I’ve officially, I have made it. And I’m going to focus on diet and exercise.”

Jack Black Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Black also had some strong words for President Donald Trump.

“I love you all so much,” Black told the crowd before leaving podium, according to video streamed on the Walk of Fame’s official site and captured by Variety. “Except for Donald Trump. He’s a piece of s—! Peace out, love you!”

Previously, Black has been a vocal critic of Trump’s. On the day of his inauguration, he and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Glass performed their protest song — “The Government Totally Sucks” — at an anti-protest rally.

“We haven’t played this song for years, because it just never felt appropriate,” he told the crowd, in video of from the performance shared online. “But now, we’re happy to unleash the beast. The government totally sucks.”