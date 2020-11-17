Jack Black's impressive dance moves caught the eye of celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Joel McHale

Jack Black Wears Red Speedo to Dance to Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B.’s ‘WAP’ in New TikTok Video

Jack Black just set the internet on fire.

Black goes all out, dancing outside as a hose continuously sprays him with water. He thrust his pelvis, shakes his butt around, and even drops to the floor to pound his fist — following the TikTok dance challenge choreography inspired by the iconic music video.

As of Tuesday morning, the video has been viewed over 23 million times. In total, Black has over 4 million followers — and counting — on TikTok.

The star also shared the video on Instagram, captioning the post, "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 📹 @taylorstephens. Hose water technician @buzz_lightyear_5000."

Black received praise for his performance in the comments section of his Instagram post, including from several celebs like Robert Downey Jr., Naomi Watts, and Joel McHale.

"Get it !!!," Downey Jr. commented.

Said Watts, "😂😂😂😂 Owning it!! 🏆🏆🏆."

"This is the best thing that ever happened," McHale wrote.

Jeremy Renner added, "😂 Nothing but love for ya brother 🤣🤣🤣," while Colin Hanks commented, "Absolutely stunning. Just perfect."

Back in March, Black similarly sent fans into a frenzy on social media with his hilarious #StayAtHomeDance on TikTok. In the video, the actor went shirtless with a cowboy hat and boots on as he delivered multiple twists and kicks throughout the performance.