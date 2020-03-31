Jack Black Dances Shirtless Wearing a Cowboy Hat in TikTok Debut and Fans Go Wild: 'Just Perfection'

Jack Black is a TikTok star!

On Monday, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor made his debut on TikTok with his hilarious #StayAtHomeDance — which has sent his fans into a frenzy on social media.

In the video, which Black, 50, also shared on Instagram, the father of two goes shirtless with a cowboy hat and boots on as he delivers multiple twists and kicks throughout the dance.

At one point, Black accidentally knocks off his hat but plays it off successfully and continues on with some more impressive moves.

Black concludes his performance by putting his face right into the camera at the end of the video and jokingly sticks his tongue out.

The actor received praise for his performance on social media, including from several celebs like Jimmy Fallon, Justin Long, and Nick Offerman.

“Holy no. Just perfection. Nailed it. I didn’t even see the hat come off.🐐,” Fallon commented on Instagram.

Said Long, “Literally just spent the last 10 minutes watching this on a loop. That’s like a solid 4 or 5 non-quarantine minutes. 🙌🐐.”

“MY ZEUS,” Offerman commented, while Karen Gillan, who was similarly impressed with Black, wrote, “Those kicks!!!!!”

Black earned additional love on Twitter from celebrities and fans for his performance.

“Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok,” retired NBA star Rex Chapman said.

Wrote diversity advocate April Reign, “Absolutely my favorite Jack Black performance of all time. And not for nothing, that kick at :05 was no joke.”

Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok… pic.twitter.com/O5ji9L2dgv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

“I would say that Jack Black has gotten as stir crazy as the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure this is just a normal Tuesday for him,” one Twitter user wrote.

Said another, “I don’t even know what tik tok is tbh. But I might have to find out now that Jack Black is on board.“

“Quarantined @jackblack is now my favorite Jack Black,” someone tweeted.

I would say that Jack Black has gotten as stir crazy as the rest of us, but I’m pretty sure this is just a normal Tuesday for him. https://t.co/6B3iUw9u8f — Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) March 31, 2020

Black stars as Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon in Jumanji: The Next Level, released in December 2019. The film follows players new and old who become trapped in Jumanji and must save the land from a new evil in order to escape.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the first film in the series, is a reboot of the 1995 film starring Robin Williams and it grossed over $962 million worldwide when it was released in December 2017.

