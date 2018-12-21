J.K. Simmons Is a Man Struggling with the Past in I'm Not Here Trailer with Mandy Moore

J.K. Simmons isn’t wasting any time in giving audiences a heartfelt performance in his upcoming film I’m Not Here.

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer, the Oscar-winning actor, 63, stars as Steve, a man haunted by his past as every object in his home, along with every sound, reminds him of a specific event in his life.

The film, directed by Simmons’ wife, Michelle Schumacher, also stars Mandy Moore, Sebastian Stan, Max Greenfield, Maika Monroe and Iain Armitage.

Listening to a past recording of his mother, played by Moore, insight into Steve’s life reveals he’s faced loss since his youth.

“Stevie? It’s mom. I have some bad news, honey,” Moore is heard saying. “Karen passed away this morning.”

J.K. Simmons and Mandy Moore LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty

A montage of flashbacks details Steve’s early life, from attending church with his mother to his own moments as a young father and husband battling alcohol addiction.

Stan portrays Steve as a young adult while Big Little Lies’ Armitage portrays him as a young boy.

RELATED: Newlyweds Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Sweetly Sing Wedding Duet at Their Reception

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a poignant scene, Simmons’ Steve listens as his mother leaves him a voice recording saying: “You only get one life. Don’t waste it.”

I’m Not Here is in theaters and On Demand March 8.