J.K. Rowling Reveals She Suffered from Coronavirus Symptoms But Has 'Fully Recovered'

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling revealed on Twitter Monday that she has “fully recovered” after experiencing symptoms of the new coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Noting that she hadn’t been tested for COVID-19, Rowling credited a breathing treatment for helping her, and shared it with her followers in hopes that it could possibly help others as well.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms,” the author tweeted with a link to a YouTube video from doctors at the U.K. hospital. “For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

Hours later, Rowling took to Twitter again to thank fans for their warm messages.

She wrote, “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x.”

Last week, Rowling announced that she was launching Harry Potter At Home, a new website to help parents, teachers and caregivers keep kids entertained with activities through the novel coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com,” Rowling wrote on Twitter.

From word searches and book quizzes, the site promises to be a hub for kids to stay entertained as schools around the world close to help combat the spread of COVID-19. The hub also gives free access to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first book in the hit magical series.

In partnership with the hub, Audible also made the first book’s audiobook available for free on its site in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese.

This follows Rowling’s previous announcement relaxing the copyrights on the series and giving teachers an open license to teach the books throughout the pandemic.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.