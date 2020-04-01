J.K. Rowling Launches 'Harry Potter at Home' Hub for Kids to Stay Entertained at Home

Image zoom J.K. Rowling/Twitter. Inset: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The magic of Harry Potter is coming straight to living rooms around the world.

J.K. Rowling, the author behind the Wizarding World and all its inhabitants, announced she’s created a new hub to help keep kids enriched with activities centered around the hit stories.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com,” Rowling, 54, wrote on Twitter.

From word searches to art tutorial and book quizzes, the site promises to be a hub for kids to stay entertained as schools around the world close to help combat the spread of COVID-19. The hub also gives free access to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first book in the hit series.

“Welcome to the Harry Potter At Home hub where you’ll find all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied – including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!” the hub’s opening page announces.

In partnership with the hub, Audible also made the first book’s audiobook available for free on its site in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese.

This follows Rowling’s previous announcement relaxing the copyrights on the series and giving teachers an open license to teach the books throughout the pandemic.

“Delighted to help teachers reach kids at home by relaxing the usual license required to post videos of themselves reading Harry Potter books,” she announced on Twitter.

This lets teachers upload videos of themselves reading the books for their students, which wasn’t previously allowed under the copyright rules.