J.J. Abrams’ Production Company and Foundation Pledge $10 Million to Anti-Racism Organizations

J.J. Abrams and wife Katie McGrath are making a contribution to fight racism.

On Monday, Bad Robot — the production company led by the Star Wars director, 53 — announced that it will partner with the Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Family Foundation to commit $10 million over the next five years to "organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas that close the gaps, lift the poor and build a just America for all."

"We at Bad Robot are grateful to the many scholars, activists, organizers and leaders fighting on the frontlines of change in our systemically unjust country," read a statement from the company on Instagram, which Abrams also shared. "It is that constellation of thinkers and doers who have the blueprint to a more perfect, fair, equitable and kind union."

The post added that right now, "words matter, listening is critical and investment is required."

"The centuries long neglect and abuse of our Black brother and sisters can only be addressed by scalable investment," read the statement. "A massive and thoughtful overhaul of tax policy, one that effectively meets the needs of the many in this country, and not just the few, is long overdue."

Bad Robot is known for such big-screen hits as the Star Trek reboots, Mission: Impossible, Cloverfield and Super 8. The company also co-produced the upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country, which tackles 1950s Jim Crow era racism with a sci-fi twist.

"Corporate and private philanthropy can never achieve the impact needed to address these systemic inequities, but companies and individuals who are able must do what we can until our political leaders lead," read the Bad Robot statement.

