Actress Ivory Aquino Gets Emotional About 'Batgirl' Cancellation: 'I've Tried My Best to Be Strong'

Ivory Aquino made a public plea for Batgirl to be released after Warner Bros. Discovery abruptly canceled the already-filmed movie earlier this month.

In an open letter to the studio's CEO David Zaslov, Aquino — who was set to become the first transgender actor in a live-action DC film — requested that executives not move forward with their plan to lock away footage of the film, never to be seen by fans.

"As one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this movie, I ask that this measure be reconsidered," she wrote. "As much as I've tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I'd find myself crying, for lack of a better term, from grief, and tonight was one of those nights."

Aquino, who portrayed Batgirl's (Leslie Grace) best friend Alysia Yeoh in the movie, continued, "As much as Batgirl has been labeled a woke film, it simply came together that way because of writing that reflects the world we live in."

The actress said she has been unable to open up about the "ordeal" since the film's cancellation, adding, "Talking about it with my castmates, I feel, might be akin to rubbing salt on a still-open wound."

"My heart goes out to Leslie Grace and our beloved directors [Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah] and entire crew and cast who spent months dedicating their all to this endeavor," she shared.

Aquino concluded the letter by calling for the film to be released as fans have shown their support for the project after its cancellation.

"Now, more people know about our labor of love and are eager to see the movie," she wrote. "Consider releasing Batgirl. She's always been an underdog and has nowhere to go but up."

Earlier this month, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled plans to release two major movies that were deep into production: Batgirl and the animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt. The superhero movie reportedly already cost an estimated $90 million, but the studio no longer will release the film on streaming or in theaters.

In a statement, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

The filmmakers, who also directed 2020's Bad Boys for Life, spoke out in a statement shared on Instagram following the shelving of the film.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news," they said in part. "We still can't believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah."

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

"Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life," the directors added. They called it "a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl For Life."

Grace, 27, also opened up about the film's cancellation in an Instagram post.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," she shared.

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!" she continued. "To every Batgirl fan — THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' "