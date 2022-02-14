Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters Director and Animal House Producer, Dead at 75

The filmmaker passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, Calif., on Saturday, his family confirmed to the Associated Press .

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," said his children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, in a joint statement. "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."