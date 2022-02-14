Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters Director and Animal House Producer, Dead at 75
Ivan Reitman, the Hollywood producer and director behind popular movies such as Animal House, Ghostbusters and Stripes — has died. He was 75.
The filmmaker passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, Calif., on Saturday, his family confirmed to the Associated Press.
"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," said his children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, in a joint statement. "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."
Ivan broke into Hollywood through his comedy. He landed his big break in the industry after producing National Lampoon's Animal House in 1978. His success was later followed by directing comedy films Meatballs and Stripes starring Bill Murray.
His hard work continued to open doors and even helped him earn two Oscar nominations after producing and directing Ghostbusters in 1984. The movie grossed nearly $300 million worldwide following its release. It has since generated spinoffs, television shows and a new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which his son, Jason, directed last year.
Ivan's other notable credits in his celebrated career include Kindergarten Cop, Junior, Beethoven, Old School and Six Days, Seven Nights, among others.
The filmmaker was born in Komarmo, Czechslovakia, on October 27, 1946. His parents, Klara and Ladislav "Leslie" Reitman, were Hungarian Jews. His family moved to Canada as refugees when he was 4 years old to escape the communist dictatorship taking over the country.
He earned his Bachelor of Music degree in 1969 from McMaster University. During his time there, he produced and directed several short films.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Genevieve, and three children.