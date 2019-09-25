It's George and Amal Clooney's 5th Anniversary! All About Parenting Twins & Their Busy Careers

George and Amal Clooney are still going strong!

The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday after saying “I do” at a palace in Venice, Italy in 2014. A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the two are happier than ever.

“He appreciated his life with her,” says the source of George and Amal. “They are such a beautiful couple in many ways.”

The husband and wife are also proud parents to twins Ella and Alexander, 2, and have focused on giving their children as grounded a childhood as possible.

That means managing their high-profile careers, philanthropic endeavors and busy work schedules. Amal is speaking at the United Nations’ General Assembly this week, while George preparing to shoot his upcoming Netflix film, Good Morning, Midnight.

“They really try to take turns so one parent is always with the kids,” the source says.

The two are raising their son and daughter with a “combination of free play and education,” continues the insider. “Amal is very into them having a play-based childhood with lots of books, art and crafts.”

And when George and Amal aren’t working, they’re spending time together with their family and enjoying summers at their villa in Laglio, Italy, where they’ve hosted a repertoire of friends, including the Obamas.

“Their Lake Como villa is spectacular, and George and Amal look forward to spending the summer there every year,” the source says. “It’s a wonderful place for the whole family.”