It Won't Be Long Now! In the Heights Debuts Two New Trailers Showing Off the Fun to Come

In the Heights fans, rejoice!

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. dropped two new trailers for their upcoming In the Heights film, which is based on the Tony award-winning musical of the same name.

The first of the new set of trailers, which director Jon M. Chu labeled as "Powerful," dropped alongside the second trailer, titled "Washington Heights," on March 14. The movie will finally debut in theaters on June 17 after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

In both previews of the forthcoming film, fans see star Anthony Ramos taking over Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Broadway role for the highly anticipated big-screen adaptation.

Alongside Ramos, 29, and Miranda, 41 — who makes a cameo appearance in the two trailers — the film also stars Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz and an array of others, including singer Marc Anthony.

For Ramos, taking over the lead hero role of Usnavi from Miranda was a big responsibility, as the actor detailed during a December 2019 event in promotion of the film, before its release was delayed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking alongside Miranda, Chu, writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and the rest of the cast at the event, Ramos said, "I felt a huge responsibility, but I also didn't feel any pressure," explaining that the producers did their best to encourage him and the cast to bring their own personalities to the characters.

"The fact that Lin trusted me with this role means more than you'll ever know, bro. Ever," Ramos said to Miranda, who was standing a few feet to his right.

Image zoom Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights | Credit: Macall Polay

But the show is also special for Ramos, who was thinking about stepping away from acting and music until he caught a showing of In the Heights on Broadway before it closed.

"This show was the show I saw when I wanted to quit," he told the crowd at the time, growing emotional as he recounted his journey. "I remember my college was giving away tickets to this show, and it was closing and I hadn't seen it yet. I went by myself and I sat in that seat, and it was the first time I saw a show where it was like, 'Oh, I don't only relate to these characters, I know them.'"

"I saw Usnavi and he's a guy that has big dreams, but it feels like he's in this box," he continued. "His dreams are so big that he's so scared of them, and I related to that. There's so many people that told me no, so many reasons I shouldn't be up here. But we're here. And I don't only feel that way about Usnavi, I feel that way about all these characters. I'm so grateful that we got to bring life to these people. "

The film was originally scheduled to be released last summer on June 26, but plans fell through due to the current health crisis and theater shutdowns across the globe.