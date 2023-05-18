See All the 'It Ends with Us' Set Pictures with Blake Lively

01 of 13 Hello, Lily! Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com On May 15, fans got the first look at Blake Lively as Lily as she filmed It Ends with Us in Jersey City wearing a tan halter dress. The actress was seen chatting with a few crew members in between takes.

02 of 13 Better Off Red Splash News Of course, it was Lively's red hair that had everyone talking! Lively previously gave a glimpse of her new do in January following her casting announcement for the movie — for which she is an executive producer.

03 of 13 Our Ryle and Lily The Image Direct On May 15, Lively was also photographed filming a scene with Justin Baldoni, who plays Ryle and serves as the film's director. For the scene, Lively donned a fuchsia-colored coat and light pink Carhartt T-shirt knotted on the side over her dress.

04 of 13 First Look at Atlas Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Fans got the first look at Brandon Sklenar in character as Atlas as filming took place in New York City on May 18. The 1923 actor was all smiles as he donned a suede jacket and white t-shirt on set.

05 of 13 Laughs Between Takes Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Lively was photographed sharing a laugh with Sklenar, who plays Lily's old flame in the movie.

06 of 13 A Stroll in the City Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com The two were seen taking a stroll around N.Y.C. on set, with Lively donning an oversized plaid coat and strawberry blonde locks.

07 of 13 Sharing an Embrace Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Lively and Sklenar leaned in for a hug during what appeared to be an emotional moment between their characters.

08 of 13 Deep in Conversation Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Oh, the drama! Lively and Sklenar appeared to be deep in conversation as they filmed a scene together.

09 of 13 Meet Alyssa Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Fans got the first look at Jenny Slate as Alyssa on May 17, as filming took place in New Jersey. The comedic actress plays Ryle's sister, who has a crucial role in the book.

10 of 13 Cues from the Director Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Baldoni put on his director hat to chat with Slate during a scene. (And, we imagine, to compliment her on that killer wardrobe.)

11 of 13 Seeing Green Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Lively hopped into a lime green car as she filmed a few scenes around N.Y.C. on May 18.

12 of 13 Fashion Sense Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images While filming in New Jersey on May 17, Lively gave a glimpse of Lily's funky fashion sense as she donned a patchwork jacket, maroon cargo pants and a beanie.