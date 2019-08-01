Pennywise the Clown Lurks Amid Red Balloons in Terrifying IMAX Poster for IT: Chapter Two

Pennywise the Clown is much closer than you think.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at a new IMAX poster for IT: Chapter Two, the murderous clown played by Bill Skarsgård lurks just beyond red balloons.

Pennywise is the beacon of nightmares in the upcoming sequel to the runaway success that was 2017’s IT, based on Stephen King’s popular 1986 horror novel.

The story centers on a group of children, The Losers Club, who seemingly defeat Pennywise after a series of horrors take place in their hometown of Derry, Maine.

In the sequel, the group reunites as adults 27 years after the events of the first film when they realize new horrors have been unleashed in Derry.

Starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, Andy Bean and Isaiah Mustafa, the group has to find a way to get rid of Pennywise once and for all.

Chastain previously shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the film will feature one of the bloodiest scenes ever committed to screen.

“I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it,” Chastain, 42, told host Jimmy Fallon. “It might be a spoiler, but in the movie, there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene.”

“The next day I was pulling [fake] blood out of my eyeballs,” the actress added.

The sequel will feature performances by the younger cast which includes Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff and Chosen Jacobs. IT earned $700 million at the worldwide box office and about $327 million domestically.

IT: Chapter Two floats into IMAX theaters Friday, Sept. 6.