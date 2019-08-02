IT Chapter Two Is Getting Terrifying 'Clowns Only' Screenings Across the Country

What’s scarier than Pennywise the Clown? A theater full of clowns that can terrorize alongside him.

Alamo Drafthouse, a theater chain in the U.S., is bringing back their Clown Only screenings after the success of their initial run when 2017’s IT came out in theaters.

“From humble beginnings as a sarcastic response to a snarky Facebook comment, we terrified coulrophobes with sold-out Clowns Only screenings of Stephen King’s IT: CHAPTER ONE in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Phoenix, Omaha, and Brooklyn,” the theater posted on its website. “Folks took notice.”

“Are they back for the concluding chapter of Stephen King’s magnum opus? Oh yes. Clowns Only screenings are on sale now for IT: CHAPTER TWO, director Andy Muschietti’s follow-up to 2017’s smash hit, a visceral and gleefully deranged story of small-town evil where even sweet old ladies can turn into nude psychotic killers in an instant,” the post continued.

Alamo Drafthouse announced it had expanded the screenings to 17 locations across the country. Those who seek to attend on of its screenings must “come dressed as a clown.”

“Wig, makeup, oversized pants and suspenders, blood-curdling makeup,” the post read. “Then you’ll watch the chilling conclusion to the biggest horror duology ever made with a theater full of fellow… clowns.”

Pennywise is the beacon of nightmares in the upcoming sequel to the runaway success that was 2017’s IT, based on Stephen King’s popular 1986 horror novel.

The story centers on a group of children, The Losers Club, who seemingly defeat Pennywise after a series of horrors take place in their hometown of Derry, Maine.

In the sequel, the group reunites as adults 27 years after the events of the first film when they realize new horrors have been unleashed in Derry.

Starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, Andy Bean and Isaiah Mustafa, the group has to find a way to get rid of Pennywise once and for all.

IT Chapter Two is in theaters Sept. 6.