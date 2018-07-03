It: Chapter 2's Adult Cast — Including Jessica Chastain — Assembles for First Look at Sequel

Blow up the red balloons —the highly-anticipated sequel to It has begun filming, and Warner Bros. has the first official look of the cast in action.

On Tuesday, the company dropped the first cast photo from It: Chapter 2, featuring every member of the horror film’s new adult cast hanging at a table read.

As fans may remember, Stephen King’s 1,000-page, 1986 novel has been split into two films — the first following the story of the kids in the Losers Club (as seen in the 2017 movie, dubbed “chapter one”) and the second featuring the parallel tale of their adult selves, who reunite 27-years-later amid new Pennywise threats (“chapter two”).

Jessica Chastain (Beverly), Bill Hader (Richie), James McAvoy (Bill), Jay Ryan (Ben), James Ransone (Eddie), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike) and Andy Bean (Stanley) are stepping in to the shoes of the roles that were originated on screen by Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jeremy Wray Taylor (Ben), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley).

Bill Skarsgard, who played the evil clown Pennywise, will be back for a second round of scares.

Just because they’ve been replaced doesn’t mean that the young actors fans came to know and love in It won’t be seen in the sequel. Director Andy Muschietti told Entertainment Weekly they’ll still turn up as memories of the adult versions of the Losers Club.

“On the second movie, that dialogue between timelines will be more present,” he said. “If we’re telling the story of adults, we are going to have flashbacks that take us back to the ’80s and inform the story in the present day.”

It: Chapter 2 is due in theaters Sept. 6, 2019.