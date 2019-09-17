Is It: Chapter 3 Happening? Actor Who Plays Pennywise Says There's 'Ideas Floating Around'

Pennywise the Clown might be back to haunt your dreams.

With It: Chapter 2 currently at the top of the North American box office in its second week of release (the film has grossed over $323 million worldwide so far), director Andy Muschietti and star Bill Skarsgård are debating the possibility of adding a third film to the hit horror franchise.

Skarsgård, the actor behind the terrifying villain Pennywise, made the revelation while speaking at a press event his new horror comedy Villains, according to Joblo.com.

“Andy and I have discussed ideas for what a third movie would look like,” he shared, according to the site. “I don’t think it’s quite what people expect. It’s something different.

“The first two stories are the book, and the second film is the end of that story. So we would do something quite literally off book. There are a few ideas floating around. I feel like I’ve done what I can with the incarnation of Pennywise as we know of him, so I think it would be a cool idea to change up a few things. So, without going into too much detail, there is a story that we’re kind of excited about, but it’s way too early to say. But we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Image zoom It: Chapter 2 Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

2017’s It and its sequel are based on Stephen King’s iconic 1986 novel. Should a third film be made, it would explore all new original territory.

The film’s studio Warner Bros. didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It: Chapter 2 flits back and forth between the original storyline and 27 years as the Losers Club reunites when Pennywise resurfaces. The original cast of kids returns, with Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader filling in for the adult versions of the characters. The film runs an epic 2 hours and 45 minutes — a full half an hour longer than the previous chapter.

It: Chapter 2 is now playing.