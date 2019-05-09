Pennywise the Clown Is Back to Give You Nightmares: It Chapter 2 Terrifies with First Trailer

Prepare to float — again.

Pennywise the Clown returns to the town of Derry in the first anticipated trailer for It Chapter 2, released on Thursday. In a video full of chilling moments, the adult versions of The Losers Club are unveiled, with Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Andy Bean, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan returning to Derry after being haunted by Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) as children.

As fans recall, Stephen King’s 1,000-page, 1986 novel has been split into two films — the first following the story of the kids in the Losers Club (as seen in the 2017 movie, dubbed “chapter one”) and the second featuring the parallel tale of their adult selves, who reunite 27 years later amid new Pennywise threats (“chapter two”).

Chastain, who stars in the upcoming sequel as a grownup Beverly Marsh, shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that the film will feature one of the bloodiest scenes ever committed to screen.

“I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it,” Chastain, 41, told host Jimmy Fallon. “It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene.”

“The next day I was pulling [fake] blood out of my eyeballs,” the actress added.

The first film starred Skarsgård, along with Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff and Chosen Jacobs.

It earned $700 million at the worldwide box office and about $327 million domestically.

It Chapter 2 floats into theaters September 6. Watch the first terrifying trailer above.