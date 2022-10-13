Issa Rae is calling out Hollywood and detailing the work that she believes the industry still needs to do.

The 37-year-old actress opened up about being a woman in the #MeToo era — and what she'd like to see changed within the entertainment industry.

"While I don't support people jumping to immediate conclusions and I think it's entirely fair for investigations to happen, I think it's extremely important to, like the mantra says, 'Listen to women,' " Rae said in an ELLE interview published Thursday.

Getting specific, the actress continued, "I'm gonna be real, the stuff that's happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood."

"There's this person who's a repeat offender, who's been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there's an effort to save the movie and them," Rae added. "That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Issa Rae. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and assault charges this year, the 29-year-old Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, made a public statement in August apologizing for their past behavior and revealing that they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement shared with PEOPLE via their rep in August.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," the actor added.

A representative for Miller directed PEOPLE to the star's August statement when contacted for comment on behalf of Rae's statements to ELLE.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ezra Miller as The Flash (L); Ezra Miller. Everett; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Rae also told ELLE that she thinks the industry needs to make a shift for real change to happen, noting that then "women may be able to thrive. They won't have to live in fear of keeping silent because it'll ruin their careers."

"It's just a constant pattern of abuse that'll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way," she added.

From her perspective, Rae said accountability is also necessary. "People have to be held accountable," the Barbie actress explained. "There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences. It's literally the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme."

RELATED VIDEO: Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'

But once money isn't a factor, things can change, Rae detailed. "What I have realized is that I can control my own environment and who I work with. I can hold people accountable within my world and my bubble. I don't have to work for everybody," she told ELLE.

"All money isn't good money," Rae added. "All people aren't good people."

Miller's superhero movie The Flash is still scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023, despite the star's legal troubles.