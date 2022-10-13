Issa Rae Says 'The Flash' Continuing with Ezra Miller Is 'Example' of Hollywood Protecting 'Offenders'

Issa Rae told ELLE that The Flash movie continuing with star Ezra Miller is a "clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders"

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 08:28 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Issa Rae attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Issa Rae is calling out Hollywood and detailing the work that she believes the industry still needs to do.

The 37-year-old actress opened up about being a woman in the #MeToo era — and what she'd like to see changed within the entertainment industry.

"While I don't support people jumping to immediate conclusions and I think it's entirely fair for investigations to happen, I think it's extremely important to, like the mantra says, 'Listen to women,' " Rae said in an ELLE interview published Thursday.

Getting specific, the actress continued, "I'm gonna be real, the stuff that's happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood."

"There's this person who's a repeat offender, who's been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there's an effort to save the movie and them," Rae added. "That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Issa Rae attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Issa Rae. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and assault charges this year, the 29-year-old Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, made a public statement in August apologizing for their past behavior and revealing that they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement shared with PEOPLE via their rep in August.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," the actor added.

A representative for Miller directed PEOPLE to the star's August statement when contacted for comment on behalf of Rae's statements to ELLE.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller as The Flash (L); Ezra Miller. Everett; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Rae also told ELLE that she thinks the industry needs to make a shift for real change to happen, noting that then "women may be able to thrive. They won't have to live in fear of keeping silent because it'll ruin their careers."

"It's just a constant pattern of abuse that'll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way," she added.

From her perspective, Rae said accountability is also necessary. "People have to be held accountable," the Barbie actress explained. "There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences. It's literally the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme."

RELATED VIDEO: Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'

But once money isn't a factor, things can change, Rae detailed. "What I have realized is that I can control my own environment and who I work with. I can hold people accountable within my world and my bubble. I don't have to work for everybody," she told ELLE.

"All money isn't good money," Rae added. "All people aren't good people."

Miller's superhero movie The Flash is still scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023, despite the star's legal troubles.

Related Articles
Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City
Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues,' Apologizes for 'Past Behavior'
Mary Harron, Ezra Miller
'Dalíland' Director Won't Cut Ezra Miller Out of Movie but Is 'Not Condoning Anything They've Done Wrong'
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller Apologizes to Warner Bros. Execs for Bringing Negative Attention to 'The Flash' : Report
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ezra Miller
Warner Bros. Likely 'Playing Wait-and-See' with 'The Flash' amid Ezra Miller Scandals: PR Expert
Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol from Vermont Home: Police
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller Photographed in Vermont After Facing Felony Burglary Charge
Ezra Miller
Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
Laura Harrier Cosmo
Laura Harrier Talks About Preserving Her Mental Health: 'I Am a Big Advocate for Therapy'
Lebron James
LeBron James, Chris Paul 'Horrified' by Robert Sarver Report: 'Our League Definitely Got This Wrong'
Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Parents Claim Ezra Miller 'Brainwashed,' Is 'on the Run' with Their Teen, Who Responds in New Video
Ezra Miller The Flash
'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Could Be Dropped from Future D.C. Comics Movies: Reports
Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City
Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter
At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he refused the award in protest of American treatment of the Native Americans.
Everything to Know About the Academy's Mistreatment of Sacheen Littlefeather at the 1973 Oscars
Ezra Miller
Hawaii Mom, Her 3 Kids Are Living at Ezra Miller's Vermont Farm with Guns Easily Accessible: Report