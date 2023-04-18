Issa Rae 'Can't Confirm or Deny Anything' About 'Barbie' Movie: 'I'm Shutting the F--- Up' (Exclusive)

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 09:24 AM
ISSA RAE in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Issa Rae's lips are sealed!

The actress, 38, chatted with PEOPLE at AT&T's Game Ball Experience last week, where she spoke about the event as well as her role in the upcoming Barbie film, out July 21.

"It's been amazing," she said of the fan reaction to the much-anticipated comedy. "I'm super, super excited that people are excited, and I'm just sitting back waiting for it all to come out."

Though she remained mum on any specific plot details — including whether she plays "President Barbie" in the film — Rae noted, "I can't confirm or deny anything."

"You're not about to get me in trouble," she added with a laugh. "I'm going to let [director] Greta [Gerwig] and [star] Margot [Robbie] take the lead, and I'm shutting the f--- up and sitting back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ISSA RAE in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros.
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The official full-length trailer for Barbie debuted earlier this month, showing Robbie, 32, front and center as the famous blonde with a bunch of other Barbies and Kens. Starring alongside Robbie as Barbie is Ryan Gosling as Ken, her male companion.

The same day the trailer was released, the film's official Instagram account unveiled a variety of character posters in which they finally revealed who everyone is playing.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa are playing different versions of Ken, while Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Rae are playing different versions of Barbie.

Additionally, Emerald Fennell is playing Midge while Michael Cera is playing Allan. Character posters were also unveiled for non-Barbie characters, including America Ferrera as "a human," Ariana Greenblatt as another "human," Helen Mirren as "the narrator," Connor Swindells as an "intern," and Jamie Demetriou as "a suit."

RELATED VIDEO: Issa Rae Says Legacy of Insecure Was Opening Doors for Creators and Talent, Teases 'Funny as Hell' Barbie Movie

When asked how the film will subvert expectations for Barbie fans, Rae told PEOPLE they have to go into the movie with no expectations.

"You got to watch it to find out and form your own opinion," she said. "I know that they want people to go in and enjoy it as is without too many expectations, so, I want that for y'all too."

The Insecure star is stoked for when the film will be released this summer, and says that getting to work with director Gerwig, 39 — who wrote the screenplay for the film alongside her partner Noah Baumbach — was "amazing."

"I'm such a fan, and the fact that she thought about me for this, I just feel super honored," she added of Gerwig. "It was such a fun project to be a part of. I'm shouting it from the rooftops."

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Related Articles
BARBIE; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 5: Earring Magic Ken, introduced by Mattel as a companion to its Earring Magic Barbie figure, is photographed August 5, 1993 In New York City. This 'hipper' Ken doll features an updated look which includes blonde highlights in his traditionally brown hair, a purple shirt, lavender vest, a necklace with a circular charm and an earring in its left ear. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)
These Barbies Are Real! See the Cast of 'Barbie' and the Actual Dolls That Inspired Their Characters
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant"
Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal Open Up About Spending COVID Lockdown Together (Exclusive)
Alec Baldwin Hayla Hutchins
Alec Baldwin Calls Lawsuit Filed by Halyna Hutchins' Family Over 'Rust' Shooting 'Especially Misguided'
Issa Rae attends the AT&T Game Ball Experience at The Grove on April 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae Says Her Brothers' Love of the NBA Made Her a Fan: It Lets Me 'Bond with Them' (Exclusive)
Barbie movie. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures; American actress and singer Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) as Dorothy Gale in 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Is the 'Barbie' Movie Somehow Connected to 'The Wizard of Oz' ? Fans Say Yes!
Morgan Freeman backstage during the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Morgan Freeman Says Terms 'African-American' and 'Black History Month' Are 'An Insult'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized in Georgia as He Undergoes More Tests After Medical Complication
Trailer for Anna Nicole Smith Netflix documentary
'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me' — See Trailer for Netflix Documentary (Exclusive)
Reneé Rapp Says She's ‘Obsessed’ with Rachel McAdams — Whose Mean Girls Role She Plays in Musical Movie
Reneé Rapp Says She's 'Obsessed' with Rachel McAdams — Whose' Mean Girls' Role She Plays in Musical Movie
Rachel McAdams Lionsgate's ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Los Angeles Premiere
Rachel McAdams Says 'Privilege' of Motherhood Helped Her Film 'It's Me, Margaret' (Exclusive)
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Dove Cameron attends Apple TV+ "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 FYC Event at Saban Media Center on April 13, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Dove Cameron Confirms She Auditioned for Ariana Grande's Role of Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie
john miller; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner Joined by Boyfriend John Miller at 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere in L.A.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Judy Blume
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Director on 'Pressure' of Honoring Judy Blume's Book (Exclusive)
Jamie Lee Curtis Visits Grave of Mom Janet Leigh and Stepfather Robert Brandt: 'Love and Misses'
Jamie Lee Curtis Visits Graves of Mom Janet Leigh and Stepdad Robert Brandt: 'Love and Misses'
Ben Affleck Had a Bad Roommate In Matt Damon
Ben Affleck Recalls His 'Bad' Performance in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Film: 'They Re-Recorded My Line'
David Arquette at the premiere of "Mrs. Davis" held at the DGA Theater on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
David Arquette Says He Had 'Lots of FOMO' Over Not Appearing in 'Scream VI'