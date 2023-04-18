Issa Rae 'Can't Confirm or Deny Anything' About 'Barbie' Movie: 'I'm Shutting the F--- Up' (Exclusive)

Issa Rae's lips are sealed!

The actress, 38, chatted with PEOPLE at AT&T's Game Ball Experience last week, where she spoke about the event as well as her role in the upcoming Barbie film, out July 21.

"It's been amazing," she said of the fan reaction to the much-anticipated comedy. "I'm super, super excited that people are excited, and I'm just sitting back waiting for it all to come out."

Though she remained mum on any specific plot details — including whether she plays "President Barbie" in the film — Rae noted, "I can't confirm or deny anything."

"You're not about to get me in trouble," she added with a laugh. "I'm going to let [director] Greta [Gerwig] and [star] Margot [Robbie] take the lead, and I'm shutting the f--- up and sitting back."

The official full-length trailer for Barbie debuted earlier this month, showing Robbie, 32, front and center as the famous blonde with a bunch of other Barbies and Kens. Starring alongside Robbie as Barbie is Ryan Gosling as Ken, her male companion.

The same day the trailer was released, the film's official Instagram account unveiled a variety of character posters in which they finally revealed who everyone is playing.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa are playing different versions of Ken, while Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Rae are playing different versions of Barbie.

Additionally, Emerald Fennell is playing Midge while Michael Cera is playing Allan. Character posters were also unveiled for non-Barbie characters, including America Ferrera as "a human," Ariana Greenblatt as another "human," Helen Mirren as "the narrator," Connor Swindells as an "intern," and Jamie Demetriou as "a suit."

When asked how the film will subvert expectations for Barbie fans, Rae told PEOPLE they have to go into the movie with no expectations.

"You got to watch it to find out and form your own opinion," she said. "I know that they want people to go in and enjoy it as is without too many expectations, so, I want that for y'all too."

The Insecure star is stoked for when the film will be released this summer, and says that getting to work with director Gerwig, 39 — who wrote the screenplay for the film alongside her partner Noah Baumbach — was "amazing."

"I'm such a fan, and the fact that she thought about me for this, I just feel super honored," she added of Gerwig. "It was such a fun project to be a part of. I'm shouting it from the rooftops."

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.