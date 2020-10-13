Isla Fisher Wishes Husband Sacha Baron Cohen a 'Happy Birthday, Boo' with a Sweet Throwback

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have been together for almost 19 years

Isla Fisher is celebrating her husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actress shared a sweet throwback photo of the two of them on Tuesday as the actor and comedian turned 49.

"Happy Birthday boo 🎂. You have had an amazing year as an activist, actor, father and husband," Fisher, 44, wrote in the caption. "Thank you for trying as hard as you can to make the world a better place 💕❤️."

The couple, who met in 2002 and married in 2010, share three children together: daughters Olive, 12, and Elula, 9, and 4-year-old son Montgomery.

In December, the actress shared a shirtless video of Baron Cohen on Instagram while congratulating him on earning a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the Netflix limited series The Spy.

“So proud of the Hubs @sachabaroncohen getting a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a limited series,” she began.

Fisher continued, “He worked so hard transforming for his role in The Spy — not just getting rid of his dad-bod (see video) but learning three dialects, including Syrian, and living in Casablanca, mainly in character for 4 months while shooting. This honor is shared with Eli Cohen‘s family, thank you for letting him bring the story to screen and to the HFPA."

The post came just one day after the couple celebrated 18 years together.