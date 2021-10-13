Isla Fisher Wishes 'Babes' Sacha Baron Cohen a Happy 50th Birthday

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have been together 20 years and have been married since 2010

Isla Fisher is celebrating her husband's milestone birthday.

The actress, 45, gave a sweet shout-out to Sacha Baron Cohen, who turned 50 years old Wednesday. Fisher shared a photo on Instagram of herself and the Borat star smiling for the camera and wearing matching striped tops.

"Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship," she captioned her birthday post. "You bring the RUACH ❤️."

Fisher and Cohen have been married since 2010 and share three children: daughters Olive, 13, and Elula, 11, and son Montgomery, 6. While they recently celebrated over a decade of marriage together, the couple have known each other for 20 years.

Sascha Baron Cohen Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher | Credit: Rick Rycroft/AP

Fisher told PEOPLE in December that she first met Cohen at a party in Sydney in 2001, adding, "We will be celebrating 19 years together this year. I feel very fortunate."

Cohen and Fisher made plenty of red carpet outings last year with the release of Cohen's latest Borat film, for which he was awarded a Golden Globe, plus his role in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

The comedian thanked his wife for her understanding and support following his two Golden Globe wins.

"It's impossible to make a movie like this without having an incredibly supporting spouse," he told reporters after the March awards show. "You know, I went and made two movies in the last 12 months: [The Trial of the] Chicago Seven and Borat 2. And these aren't normal shoot days; you're calling up sometimes at the end of the day and just saying, 'I was lucky to make it out in one piece today,' so you need a very, very understanding wife. And I'm very lucky to have it."

Fisher has opened up about her unconventional marriage to Cohen in the past, telling C Magazine in 2013 that she and her husband sometimes have "surreal conversations" because of his career.

"[It's] definitely not a normal relationship," she told the outlet, per Elle. "You know, there have been times in the past with the guerrilla-style film making of Borat and Brüno where there were surreal conversations: 'How many people are suing us? Are you wanted in any states? Are you alive?' "

In a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Fisher said she and her husband are still having those similar conversations years later.