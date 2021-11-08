"Happy National Redhead Day from me and my two sisters," Isla Fisher captioned a photo of herself and two of her nearly identical stunt doubles

Isla Fisher Twins with Her Stunt Doubles in Celebration of National Redhead Day: 'My Two Sisters'

Isla Fisher is celebrating her roots.

The Australian actress, 45, marked National Redhead Day over the weekend, posting a photo of herself and two of her nearly identical stunt doubles. "Happy National Redhead Day from me and my two sisters," she captioned the photo.

The actress has long taken pride in her natural hair color, for which her photo was even featured in a 2019 article about the demand for "ginger sperm donors," as only 2% of donors at the time had red hair.

"By attaching a photo of me to this article, it implies that I am able to produce sperm?!" she captioned a screenshot of the article at the time. "I can not. Believe me, I've tried."

Fisher has also been mistaken for some other famous redheads in the past. She once recounted meeting Lady Gaga at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, where the Chromatica artist assumed she was Amy Adams.

"I was there all fancy and dressed up at the bar and schmoozing with show-biz types, and the crowds parted and there was Lady Gaga," Fisher recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017. "She's heading right towards me and she says, 'Thank you. Your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was…'"

The Godmothered actress ultimately played along. "It's Lady Gaga," she explained. "I love her so much, I [didn't] want to tell her the truth. So I just gracefully thanked her [and] bowed my head."

Fisher noted earlier this year that she hasn't been mistaken for the Disenchanted actress much lately, for which she blames the COVID-19 pandemic. "I haven't had it for a while, but I think I've been inside my house in COVID for a year," she said on The Project in April.

