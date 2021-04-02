Isla Fisher used to get mistaken for Amy Adams all the time — even by celebrities!

Isla Fisher Says She Hasn't Been Mistaken for Celeb Lookalike Amy Adams in 'a While,' Blames COVID

The pandemic has helped Isla Fisher in at least one way.

The famous redhead, 45, used to get mistaken for fellow actress — and redhead — Amy Adams, 46, all the time. But now that she doesn't leave her house much due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been a while since her last instance of mistaken identity.

"I haven't had it for a while, but I think I've been inside my house in COVID for a year," she joked to The Project.

"We laugh about it because Amy has blue eyes and I've got brown, our husbands have laughed about it, too," she added.

The lack of fan encounters has Fisher rethinking the interactions.

"Now, to be honest, I look forward to being recognized as anyone. I look forward to being out and about," Fisher admitted.

70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel - Arrivals Isla Fisher Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 13 Jan 2013 - amy adams 2013 LACMA Image zoom WENN; Pacific Coast News

It's not only fans who mistake Fisher for Adams.

Back in 2017, Fisher revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that none other than Lady Gaga mistook her for Adams at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party.

"I was there all fancy and dressed up at the bar and schmoozing with show-biz types, and the crowds parted and there was Lady Gaga," Fisher recalled. "She's heading right towards me and she says, 'Thank you. Your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was…'"

Realizing Gaga was mistaking her for Adams, Fisher chose not to make the correction. "It's Lady Gaga," she explained. "I love her so much, I [didn't] want to tell her the truth. So I just gracefully thanked her [and] bowed my head."

That would have been enough but Gaga wanted to discuss the performance. "'I don't want to be a liar,' " Fisher remembered thinking at the time.

She didn't have to. Just as she was supposed to answer, the universe sent Fisher a savior: Adams herself.

"I [looked] over [Gaga's] shoulder and there's Amy Adams walking into the party," Fisher told Kimmel. "So I said, 'There's Isla Fisher. She's not even nominated for anything, what's she doing here?' "