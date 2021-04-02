Isla Fisher Clears Up a Rumor That Her Dad Inspired Husband Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Character

"He's just a very dapper gent expressing himself," the actress said

Isla Fisher is clearing up any misconceptions that her father inspired her husband's most iconic film character.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old actress shared a black and white throwback photograph of her father on Instagram. "This is my dad, Poppa Fish. I love him, he's the greatest and I am so thankful to have him in my life ❤️," she wrote alongside the post.

In the comments section, fans began to point out her father's resemblance to the fictional character Borat, who is portrayed by her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

"No way. Looks like borats dad 🤣🙊," one user wrote as another added, "Borat Sr."

"Very Niice!" one other fan wrote, channeling Borat's signature catchphrase.

While appearing on the Australian television program The Project Thursday, Fisher put any theories to rest and laughed when she was asked directly if her dad was the real-life inspiration for Borat.

"My father has also dabbled in many types of facial hair," she shared with a chuckle. "He's grown a long beard, a short beard, you know, sideburns, no sideburns, a handlebar mustache, pencil thin mustache."

"He's definitely rocked many looks over the ages," she added.

Fisher admitted she can see where fans have drawn the comparison from. Despite what they think, however, Borat was not inspired by the actress' father, as she told the co-hosts.