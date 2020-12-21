Isla Fisher Reveals Husband Sacha Baron Cohen 'Was the Reason I Got Into Comedy'

Isla Fisher says it was her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, who gave her some helpful advice very early on in her career.

"Sacha was the reason I got into comedy. I was going up for a lot of dramatic roles and getting rejected," Fisher, 44, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "He said, 'You're one of the funniest people I know. You should be doing comedy.'"

Soon after, the actress, who got her start on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, landed her breakout role in 2005's Wedding Crashers, opposite Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

"It was such a departure from anything I'd played before," Fisher says of the comedy, which now has early buzz of a possible sequel.

"That would definitely be a lot of fun," she says of a Wedding Crashers 2. "I would love to read the script."

In the meantime, the Australian star is busier than ever. She currently plays a widowed mother of two who gets a visit from a magical fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) in the new comedy Godmothered (now streaming on Disney+) and early next year, will star in the comedy Blithe Spirit with Judi Dench, Dan Stevens and Leslie Mann.

The mother of three says this year also marks the 19th anniversary of her and Baron Cohen being together. Fisher met the Borat star at a party in Sydney in 2001 and the two married in an intimate ceremony in Paris in 2010.

"We will be celebrating 19 years together this year," says Fisher. "I feel very fortunate."

Image zoom Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher | Credit: Isla Fisher/Instagram

In October, the actress shared a sweet throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram as her husband turned 49.