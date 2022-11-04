Isla Fisher Explains Why She Keeps Her Marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen Private: It's 'Valuable to Me'

Isla Fisher is protecting what's most special to her.

The Wedding Crashers actress, 46, told The Australian Women's Weekly about keeping her personal life private, particularly when it comes to husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their three kids.

When asked about the secret to her relationship with Baron Cohen, 51, Fisher said, "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me."

"I don't know if that's the secret. But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection," she added. "And, otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."

Later, while discussing traveling for work and moving away from Australia after finishing season 2 of her show Wolf Like Me, Fisher said of her family, "I'm not just responsible for myself. I have four other human beings [in my life] and I need to keep everybody happy."

Back in December, Baron Cohen marked 20 years of marriage with Fisher on Instagram, sharing throwback photos of them together. He joked in the caption, "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

In May 2021, Fisher told Marie Claire Australia about her goal to facilitate a "normal childhood" for their kids.

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age," Fisher said at the time. "I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

"All kids have the right to just be kids," she added, "and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]."