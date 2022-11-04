Entertainment Movies Isla Fisher Explains Why She Keeps Her Marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen Private: It's 'Valuable to Me' "It's nice to keep some things for yourself," Isla Fisher said of keeping mostly private about her 20-year marriage with Sacha Baron Cohen By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 03:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Photo: Rick Rycroft/AP Isla Fisher is protecting what's most special to her. The Wedding Crashers actress, 46, told The Australian Women's Weekly about keeping her personal life private, particularly when it comes to husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their three kids. When asked about the secret to her relationship with Baron Cohen, 51, Fisher said, "I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me." "I don't know if that's the secret. But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection," she added. "And, otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself." Isla Fisher Wishes 'Babes' Sacha Baron Cohen a Happy 50th Birthday Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Later, while discussing traveling for work and moving away from Australia after finishing season 2 of her show Wolf Like Me, Fisher said of her family, "I'm not just responsible for myself. I have four other human beings [in my life] and I need to keep everybody happy." Back in December, Baron Cohen marked 20 years of marriage with Fisher on Instagram, sharing throwback photos of them together. He joked in the caption, "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages." In May 2021, Fisher told Marie Claire Australia about her goal to facilitate a "normal childhood" for their kids. "Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age," Fisher said at the time. "I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny." "All kids have the right to just be kids," she added, "and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]."