Isla Fisher Mourns the Death of Her Dad Brian Fisher: 'Thank You for Being the Greatest Father'

"How do you live without someone that you can't live without?" the actress wrote in a touching Instagram post

Published on January 24, 2023 10:02 AM
Brian and Isla Fisher. Photo: Isla Fisher Instagram

Isla Fisher is mourning the loss of her father, Brian Fisher.

The actress announced her dad's death over the weekend in a touching Instagram post. "How do you live without someone that you can't live without?" Fisher, 46, wrote alongside a photo of her dad.

She continued her touching tribute, describing why she'll miss him. "How lucky am I to have had you as my dad," wrote Fisher. "You were hilarious, positive and my best friend. No matter what was going in my life on you always asked me if I was having fun."

The Wolf Like Me star went on to admit in her caption, "I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary."

"I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father. #poppafish," she concluded.

Several of the star's famous friends shared their condolences in the comments, many of them acknowledging the close relationship Fisher had with her dad.

"So sorry isla," Naomi Watts wrote in the comments. "This is heartbreaking news. I know how close you were. Sending big love. ❤️❤️❤️"

Gal Gadot also consoled her friend: "Oy Islush … I'm so so sorry. I'm sure you've made him proud. Sending a big hug ♥️"

Reese Witherspoon also left a supportive comment for Fisher, saying she was sorry and she knows how close the two were. "Sending you all my angels.🕊️," the Morning Show star wrote.

Two years ago, Fisher shared a black-and-white throwback photograph of her father on Instagram.

"This is my dad, Poppa Fish. I love him, he's the greatest and I am so thankful to have him in my life ❤️," the Wedding Crashers star captioned her post.

In the comments, fans pointed out her dad's resemblance to the fictional character Borat, who is portrayed by Fisher's husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

"No way. Looks like borats dad 🤣🙊," one Instagram user wrote as another added, "Borat Sr."

"Very Niice!" one other fan wrote, channeling Borat's signature catchphrase.

While appearing on the Australian television program The Project in spring 2021, Fisher put any theories to rest and laughed when asked directly if her dad was the real-life inspiration for Borat.

"My father has also dabbled in many types of facial hair," she shared at the time with a chuckle. "He's grown a long beard, a short beard, you know, sideburns, no sideburns, a handlebar mustache, pencil-thin mustache."

"He's definitely rocked many looks over the ages," she added.

Fisher admitted she can see where fans have drawn the comparison from. Despite what they think, however, Borat was not inspired by the actress's father, as she told the co-hosts.

"You're right," Fisher said. "In that [Instagram] photo, it does seem like it's a nod to that character. But no, he's just a very dapper gent expressing himself."

