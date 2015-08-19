The couple enjoyed a romantic vacation on a yacht in the south of France, and got a visit from Bono

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Romantic Vacation in the French Riviera: See the Pics!

Isla Fisher may be best known for crashing weddings on the big screen, but it looks like Bono just crashed her romantic vacation!

The Wedding Crashers star, 39, and husband Sacha Baron Cohen, 43, were vacationing in the French Riviera, when the U2 front man decided to join in on their fun in the sun.

While the couple were well-prepared for the warm weather in their swimsuits, shorts and tees, Bono showed up looking very sleek in an all-black suit.

In 2009, the Borat star teamed up with Bono and Coldplay singer Chris Martin to record a hilarious single called “Dove of Peace” – a parody of 1980s charity group Band Aid – for his upcoming sequel Bruno: Delicious Journeys Through America for the Purpose of Making Heterosexual Male.

And Fisher, who gave birth to son Montgomery in March, revealed her post-baby bikini bod – and it’s smoking!

The couple also have two daughters, Elula, 5, and Olive, 7, but her incredible physique makes us wonder: What’s her secret?

“Yoga’s great,” the actress told Women’s Heath U.K. in 2013. “It helps with posture, muscles, cardio. I do vinyasa, with lots of inversions – headstands and handstands.”

