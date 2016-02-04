Isabella Cruise Makes First Official Appearance Since Marriage – but Keeps Her Wedding Ring Hidden

Isabella Cruise continues to keep a low profile nearly five months after marrying her husband, Max Parker.

But on Wednesday, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance in London – but kept her wedding ring out of sight.

Cruise, 23, stepped out to attend the Tyler Shields‘ Decadence exhibition at London’s Maddox Gallery, marking her first high-profile event since marrying her IT consultant husband in a private ceremony in September.

She dressed casually for the outing, wearing an all-black ensemble and sporting bleached-blond hair.

But while she posed for pictures on the red carpet, she pulled down her cardigan sleeve over her left hand to keep her wedding ring hidden from photographers.

Lindsay Lohan – who was once the subject of a controversial photo by Shields that showed the actress covered in blood and posing with a knife – was also in attendance on Wednesday.

Lindsay Lohan

And Lohan hasn’t been the only high-profile celebrity the photographer has worked with. Shields also made headlines when he depicted Mischa Barton posing sexually with raw meat in 2011, and has shot the likes of Emma Roberts, Josh Hutcherson, Demi Lovato and more.

His newest set of photographs feature a group of young Hollywood actors, including Holland Roden, Jaime King and Lydia Hurst, set in the Marie Antoinette era.

“I wanted to give my version of an inside look into what I imagine it would be like if you were able to take a photograph of the Court of the Palace of Versailles and Tuileries Palace, an intimate look inside one of the most fascinating times in history,” says Shields, 33, who shot the project using a 50-year-old camera.