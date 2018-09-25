Is Shia LaBeouf Dating FKA Twigs? Actor Seen Leaving Singer's London Home (Report)

Does Shia LaBeouf have a new lady love?

The actor was photographed leaving the London home of British singer FKA twigs on Tuesday as they ventured out to a local grocery store, according to photos from the Daily Mail.

The pair was dressed casually as LaBeouf wore shorts, a gray sweatshirt and an emerald green jacket for the outing while twigs (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) wore a black jacket over a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Reps for both stars had no comment.

The two acted alongside each other in their upcoming film Honey Boy which was written by LaBeouf and centers on a child actor working to mend his relationship with his alcoholic father.

LaBeouf appeared to tie the knot with actress Mia Goth in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony presided over by an Elvis impersonator in October 2016. While the actor confirmed the marriage while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in that month, local officials claimed he and Goth were not legally married.

FKA twigs was previously engaged to actor Robert Pattinson in 2015 before they split in 2017.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time Pattinson and the singer split due to distance and time apart.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” the source said. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”