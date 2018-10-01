Is Pitch Perfect 4 Happening? Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow Drop a Major Hint

The Barden Bellas might be getting back together one more time.

Pitch Perfect stars Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit got together to celebrate Camp’s joint birthday party with husband Skylar Astin on Sunday — where they seemed to drop a major hint.

While the ladies sipped on Clase Azul tequila all night, Wilson and Camp both shared a picture of the costars holding up four fingers, possibly hinting at a fourth movie in the hit franchise that also stars Anna Kendrick.

Rebel Wilson/Twitter

The actresses last reunited on screen for Pitch Perfect 3 in December 2017, which went on to gross almost $185 million worldwide. The original brought in $115 million worldwide in 2012, while the smash sequel made over $287 million in 2015.

Snow recently opened up about the possibility of the cast reuniting for a fourth installment after the rousing success of the first three movies.

“I think all of us would be game for it. We have the best time filming those movies,” Snow told Extra. “We made some of our best friends during that franchise… part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them — if they want us to — until the end of time.”

The cast have become fast friends since filming the original and often post reunion shots on their Instagrams.