Pamela Anderson cheered on her boyfriend at soccer’s biggest stage — wearing a big ring!

The 51-year-old actress was in Russia on Tuesday to support her soccer player boyfriend Adil Rami, 32, as France booked their spot in the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia. Anderson was seen sporting a large ring on her right hand as she caught the match from a V.I.P. box alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. USA Today reports its a Cartier Panther ring, which retail at over $25,000.

Pamela Anderson at Tuesday's semifinal match, Adil Rami on the field Jean Catuffe/Getty Images ; Sergei BobylevTASS/Getty Images

The pair have reportedly been dating since May 2017 after meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix. Anderson opened up about their relationship in February.

“He cares about me deeply,” she told the Daily Mail. “We have a very healthy, simple wonderful life without all the bells and whistles. We both have our children to try to squeeze into the equation, but he is amazing. He is a good guy, really a good guy.”

Adil Rami

Rami, who was born on the island of Corsica to Moroccan parents, plays defense for Marseille and the French national team. He earned himself the nickname “Shrek” because, as ESPN explained in 2011, Rami “eats voraciously and has been known, just occasionally, to belch. Loudly.”

The relationship comes after Anderson’s public support and ambiguous connection to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He remains holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the actress was first spotted visiting him there in October 2016. She’s written about her numerous visits to him in several lengthy posts on her website.