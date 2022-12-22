Is Naomi Ackie Singing in 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' ? Here's What to Know

Director Kasi Lemmons tells PEOPLE she was blown away by Ackie's singing in her audition

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 05:30 PM
whitney houston, naomi ackie
Photo: CTMG/Emily Aragones

Naomi Ackie is taking on the role of a lifetime as she plays Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

From director Kasi Lemmons, the biographical musical film follows the life and career of the late Houston, who died at age 48 in February 2012 and is largely regarded as one of the greatest singers of all time.

As shown in the trailer, the film documents pivotal moments in Houston's life, including her relationship with Bobby Brown (Ashton Sanders) and signing a record deal with Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci), who also serves as one of the film's producers alongside Houston's manager and sister-in-law, Pat Houston.

The film also recreates some of Houston's most iconic musical moments, from her music videos to live performances.

As Houston was nicknamed "The Voice" during her career, Ackie certainly had big shoes to fill as she stepped into the role of the late singer. While Ackie told PEOPLE she did "a lot of rehearsal" for the big musical numbers, ultimately, most of the singing you hear in the film is Houston herself.

"My singing voice was only for moments that needed to be filled, like an emotional beat," she explained to PEOPLE. "So that's why the beginning singing in the gospel choirs was me and then you hear this change so that we know it's Whitney. Because we don't have Whitney with us, there is a kind of request from the audience to suspend their disbelief for the duration of the film."

Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock (10953013a) Whitney Houston performs during the 21st American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on . Houston, who died in 2012, is nominated for a 2020 Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic song for "Higher Love," her platinum collaboration with Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo. She originally released a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album "I'm Your Baby Tonight," but Kygo's dance remix of the song became an international hit after it was released last year Music-Billboard Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 07 Feb 1994
Emily Aragones/TRISTAR; Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Despite not actually singing most of the film's musical numbers, director Lemmons told PEOPLE she was blown away by Ackie's voice during her audition.

"I was compelled by the idea of doing the movie because I had known [Houston] and because of how I felt about her, but Naomi made it an easy 'Yes,' because her screen test was brilliant," she said.

"She was just so good," she continued. "She sang in the screen test and she sang the same range as Whitney, and I thought, 'Oh, this allows for some interesting film possibilities.' "

Davis echoed those same sentiments while discussing the film with USA Today. "We were very impressed that Whitney's persona was being captured," he said of Ackie's audition, adding, "the [singing] voice, of course, will be Whitney's. When it came to Whitney, we just didn't think anyone could capture her vocal genius, so it will be the Whitney voice in the film."

PEOPLE's special edition all about the life an unrivaled career of Whitney Houston is available now.

Whitney Houston special cover
Related Articles
Naomi Ackie in TRISTAR pictures I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock (10953013a) Whitney Houston performs during the 21st American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on . Houston, who died in 2012, is nominated for a 2020 Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic song for "Higher Love," her platinum collaboration with Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo. She originally released a cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love" as a Japan-only bonus track on her 1990 album "I'm Your Baby Tonight," but Kygo's dance remix of the song became an international hit after it was released last year Music-Billboard Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 07 Feb 1994
See the Cast of ''I Wanna Dance with Somebody' ' Side-by-Side with the Real-Life People
Naomi Ackie attends Sony Pictures UK Gala Screening of WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY at Ham Yard Hotel London on December 19, 2022 in London, England. In Cinemas From Boxing Day.
Naomi Ackie on What Whitney Houston Would Think of New Biopic: 'She Might Have Loads of Notes'
Naomi Ackie and Clive Davis 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' film premiere, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2022
Whitney Houston Biopic Will 'Answer All the Questions' About Late Singer, Clive Davis Says
All About Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston's Best Friend and Former Love Interest
All About Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston's Best Friend and Former Love Interest
Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California
Whitney Houston's Death: The Details Behind Her Sudden Passing
Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton
Interesting Facts Fans May Not Know About Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'
Chairman and CEO BMG US Clive Davis and singer Whitney Houston attends the 2008 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
Clive Davis Says Whitney Houston Biopic Will Be 'Honest' About Her 'Battles and Struggles'
whitney houston, naomi ackie
See Naomi Ackie Become Whitney Houston in 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' Trailer, First Photos
Alisha Weir attends a special screening of "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical" at Darling at the Park Lane Hotel on December 07, 2022 in New York City
All About 'Matilda the Musical' Actress Alisha Weir
Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts; Angela Lansbury attends the "Beauty & The Beast" 25th Anniversary
How Angela Lansbury, the Original Mrs. Potts, Was Honored in 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration'
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck Takes His Son to the Ball Game, Plus Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and More
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick on Keeping Romantic Company: 'I Know Who to Call — Ain't 'Ghostbusters' Either'
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton & Christian Bale Take the Red Carpet, Plus Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and More
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Attends the Babylon Premiere with Her Mom, Plus Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and More
Naomi Ackie Is Whitney Houston in Poster for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Movie
See Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in First Look at 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' Biopic