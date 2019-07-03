Marvel Boss Addresses Rumors That Michael B. Jordan Is Back as Villain in Black Panther 2

As Black Panther 2 begins to take shape, fans are questioning if one key player from the blockbuster first installment will return.

In the 2018 original, Michael B. Jordan played the film’s villain Erik Killmonger who was killed at the hands of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Despite this, their costar Angela Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance teased that Jordan will somehow be involved in the sequel, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year.

When asked if the original cast would return, Bassett responded, “I would assume so.” Vance then interjected, “Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige is now addressing those rumors as writers begin to draft the sequel’s script.

“Pure rumor,” Feige told BET of Jordan’s inclusion in the Black Panther sequel.

Image zoom Film Frame/©Marvel Studios 2018

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman to Play First African Samurai in New Movie

“The honest answer … is that is pure rumor and speculation, because [writer and director Ryan] Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie,” Feige added. “It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far.”

Image zoom Michael B. Jordan Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios 2018

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Says He Went to Therapy After Filming Black Panther: It Was ‘Tough for Me’

Jordan’s portrayal of the Marvel villain earned him a lot of acclaim and some Oscar buzz. At this years’ Academy Awards, Black Panther went on to win Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Original Music Score. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.

No release date has been announced yet for Black Panther 2.