Is Henry Cavill Done Playing Superman? Reports Suggest He's Hanging Up the Cape for Good

Is Henry Cavill out as Superman?

The British actor, 35, has kept silent on his status as the Man of Steel amid a report by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that he would no longer portray the iconic superhero.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. tells PEOPLE in a statement, “While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”

Cavill first portrayed Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel and returned for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and the following year’s Justice League, both of which also starred Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Henry Cavill as Superman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Everett

According to THR, talks broke down between Cavill and the studio for a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Shazam!

Entertainment Weekly reported Cavill isn’t scheduled for any new Superman films with an upcoming Supergirl origin movie the only title currently being worked on.

While Cavill hasn’t spoken out about the reports, his manager Dany Garcia shared a tweet on Wednesday, writing, “Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

Warner Bros. continues to have several films slated for release including this year’s Aquaman and 2019’s Wonder Woman: 1984.