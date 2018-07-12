Is a Four Weddings and a Funeral Sequel in the Works?

After 24 years, could there be a sequel to Four Weddings and a Funeral coming to a screen near you?

Several stars from the film recently got together for a little reunion where the idea of a follow-up movie was discussed, according to actress Anna Chancellor, who played Henrietta, a woman who got dumped not once — but twice by Hugh Grant’s character (and was frequently referred to by the unfortunate nickname “Duckface”).

Chancellor, 53, told U.K. publication The Sun that the reunion was attended by Grant and costar Andie MacDowell as well as by Richard Curtis, who wrote the 1994 romantic comedy.

“We had a reunion at Richard Curtis’s house and Andie was there,” she told the outlet, describing the meet-up as a “fantastic” event.

“We talked about a follow-up,” she remarked, before adding that she didn’t think the sequel would ever become more than just talk.

“I don’t think there is going to be one,” she continued. “It was one of my first films, so everything was amazing, but this generation are not so familiar with the film.”

“It’s mad that it came out 24 years ago,” Chancellor told the outlet, as she went into detail about the reunion, which was held at Curtis’ house, adding that while “not all of the cast came…there were about 10 of us.”

“Andie hadn’t seen Hugh for a long time – it was really touching – and Richard gave a speech,” she added.

Four Weddings and a Funeral grossed over $245 million worldwide after it was released in 1994 and helped make a star out of Grant, now 57.

Grant’s turn as Charles also earned him his first and only Golden Globe award to date.

The film was nominated for two Academy Awards — Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay — losing out to Forrest Gump and Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary, who wrote Pulp Fiction.