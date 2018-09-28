Is Eddie Murphy Engaged? Actor's Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher Shows Off Large Diamond Ring

Is Eddie Murphy preparing to tie the knot?

The 57-year-old actor’s partner, Paige Butcher, was seen sporting a large diamond ring while running errands in Los Angeles. Butcher, 39, is pregnant with the couple’s second child — and Murphy’s tenth.

The mother of one was photographed in a casual black top that hugged her bump and black leggings which she paired with black sunglasses and black sneakers as she headed into a HomeGoods store to pick up a rug.

A rep for Murphy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Australian actress first debuted her baby bump in August while in Los Angeles.

A rep for the actor told PEOPLE in a statement, “Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December.”

The couple, who have been together since 2012, already share 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona. A source told PEOPLE the two “are very happy to expect another baby.”

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

The source added, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

In September, Butcher revealed to paparazzi the sex of their baby, saying, “It’s going to be a boy.”

The actor and comedian has eight other children from previous relationships. He had his oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, plus 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy also had 27-year-old son Christian with Tamara Hood, and shares 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with former Spice Girl Mel B.