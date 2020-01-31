Is Bill Murray Reliving Groundhog Day for Jeep's Super Bowl Ad? Seems Like It!

Is Bill Murray reliving Groundhog Day? It’s possible.

The actor, 69, was spotted filming a commercial in Woodstock, Illinois, on Saturday eight days ahead of this week’s Super Bowl, according to the Northwest Herald newspaper.

The outlet reported Murray was at Woodstock Square filming for a Jeep commercial. Gregg Ganson, who owns a bookstore with his two sisters near the shooting location, said the set for the commercial appeared to be an “exact recreation” of Murray’s classic 1983 comedy Groundhog Day.

A spokesperson for Jeep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but a short press release on its website says the company will release a 60-second commercial during Sunday’s game.

Company mum on details about airing of Bill Murray-Jeep commercial filmed on Woodstock Square https://t.co/RHZnYK7wMZ pic.twitter.com/eufY0xOZfs — Northwest Herald (@nwherald) January 30, 2020

Groundhog Day follows the story of a cynical TV weatherman (Murray) who finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day.

The film was added to the United States National Film Registry in 2006 as being deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Image zoom Columbia Pictures

Murray is revisiting several of his iconic characters. The actor was confirmed to be reprising his role as Peter Venkman for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel.

His return was teased in a new interview with Vanity Fair, as were Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson’s returns as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore.

The new movie stars Paul Rudd as a science teacher whose students find themselves in the middle of a ghostbusting mystery.

Though Murray made a cameo in the 2016 all-women Ghostbusters, he will be back as his parapsychologist character in the new movie directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters July 10.