Has Ben Affleck Moved on from Lindsay Shookus? Actor Spotted Out with Playboy Model

Is Ben Affleck newly single?

The actor, who has been dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for over a year, was spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with friends, including Playboy model Shauna Sexton on Thursday evening. TMZ was the first outlet to identify her.

Affleck, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Wednesday, was dressed in a green T-shirt, navy jacket and jeans while the 22-year-old Virginia native, who was named Miss May 2018, wore a nude colored bodycon dress.

The night before his outing with Sexton and pals, Affleck spent some quality time with his three kids, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, whom he co-parents with ex Jennifer Garner.

Missing from both birthday festivities was Shookus, whom the father of three was last spotted with in late July.

Affleck’s latest outing also comes after a friend close to the actor told PEOPLE that he has been in a happy, health-focused place as of late.

“Ben is doing well,” the Affleck pal said. “He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here. He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships.”

The friend added, “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga. While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

Meanwhile, PEOPLE previously reported, Buffalo native Shookus has been staying at Affleck’s $19 million mansion on and off, as well as her own place in L.A. for the summer.