Stallone, Pacino, De Niro, Streisand: See Producer Irwin Winkler Interact with Hollywood Legends

Irwin Winkler, a famed Hollywood producer of 50 films, is opening the door to his career producing such films as Rocky, Raging Bull and Goodfellas in his new book A Life in Movies: Stories from 50 years in Hollywood
Irwin Winkler, 87, began producing films in the 1960s. He worked with Sylvester Stallone on producing Rocky in 1976. The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and took home three, including Best Picture. 

Winkler (center) on the 1980 set of Raginh Bull with director Martin Scorsese (left) and Robert De Niro (right). The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, with De Niro winning for Best Actor. 

Winkler (left) with Jane Fonda, and Michael Sarrazin on the set of the 1969 Sydney Pollack film. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

Winkler (center) with his wife, Margo and Robert De Niro on the set of the 1971 film. 

Stuart Hagmann (left), Irwin Winkler, and Jacqueline Bisset. Winkler produced the 1971 film.

Barbra Streisand, Dick Clayton, and Winkler on set of the 1972 fantasy-drama.

De Niro, 75, and Winkler on the set of the 1990 film. It was nominated for six Academy Awards, with Joe Pesci winning for Best Supporting Actor.

De Niro, Winkler, and Annette Bening on the set of the 1991 film. It made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival that year. 

Winkler reunited with De Niro and Pacino on the set of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film The Irishman. The historial epic is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charled Brandt. 

Winkler’s book, A Life in Movies: Stories from 50 Years in Hollywood, is available for purchase today.

