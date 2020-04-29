Bollywood Actor and Slumdog Millionaire Star Irrfan Khan Dead at 53

Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53.

The famed Bollywood star and actor — who had over 150 credits to his name, including notable roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Life of Pi, and The Amazing Spider-Man — had been experiencing health issues in recent years and was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, a rare condition affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.

"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt, with life shaking you up," Khan wrote at the time. "Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will."

Earlier this week, Khan had been admitted to hospital in Mumbai with a colon infection, CNN reported. His representatives confirmed his death to media outlets on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and two grown sons, Babil and Ayan.

His own mother died last week, CNN reported, but Khan was unable to attend her last rites due to worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.

Khan’s family shared an emotional statement to Indian media, obtained by Deadline.

"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer," the note began. "And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen."

"It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," Khan's family said. "After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own."

"We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,' " they concluded

Khan was widely regarded as one of India’s finest actors.

He was born Sahabzada Irfan Ali Khan on Jan. 7, 1967 in Tonk, and began his career in Indian TV soap operas.

A small role in the 1988 Oscar-nominated drama Salaam Bombay! would be Khan's first big-screen part, but success in film wouldn't come until a breakthrough role in the 2001 British-Indian film The Warrior.

That film changed Khan's career path. Over the next two decades, Khan made roughly six films a year, including movies like The Lunchbox (2003), A Mighty Heart (2007), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), New York, I Love You (2010), and Inferno (2016).

Throughout his 30-year career, Khan won a number of awards, including a 2012 Indian National Film Award for best actor for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar. He also received an Independent Spirit Award for supporting actor for the 2006 Indian-American drama The Namesake.

His last film was the Bollywood movie Angrezi Medium, which was released just days before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Many of Bollywood's biggest stars memorialized Khan on Wednesday.

"The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic," said Priyanka Chopra, on Twitter. "Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family."

"Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan," tweeted British actor Riz Ahmed. "I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us."