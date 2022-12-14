'Iron Man', 'Little Mermaid', 'Carrie' and 'When Harry Met Sally' Chosen for Preservation in National Film Registry

The National Film Registry just gained a few new additions.

On Wednesday, the Library of Congress announced that Robert Downey Jr.'s 2008 movie Iron Man, Disney's 1989 animated musical The Little Mermaid, Brian De Palma's 1976 horror movie Carrie and 1989's iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally are among the 25 films selected as 2022's entries into the National Film Registry.

6,865 movies were submitted by the public to the Library of Congress for consideration this year. Carrie, Iron Man, The Little Mermaid, When Harry Met Sally and 1972's Betty Tell Her Story received "significant public support through online nominations," according to a press release.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige called Iron Man — which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "really make or break for the studio" in an interview with the Library of Congress regarding the film's selection.

"All of our favorite movies are the ones that we watch over and over again and that we grow up with," Feige told the organization.

"The notion that here we are, almost 15 years after the release of Iron Man, and to have it join the Film Registry tells us it has stood the test of time and that it is still meaningful to audiences around the world," he added.

Billy Crystal, who costars in When Harry Met Sally alongside Meg Ryan, said "every shot is just right" in the beloved comedy, while speaking with the Library of Congress.

"I just felt so plugged into the process of making the movie," Crystal, 74, said of the Rob Reiner-directed movie. "…not that anything is ever easy, but it was just such a joy to see it come to life."

"The movie is beautiful and simple and appropriate and every shot is just right," the actor added, when asked what makes When Harry Met Sally stand out over 30 years later.

"The timing, which is in the hands of Rob, who is, for this movie, a modern-day Billy Wilder … and it's New York, it's the fall, it's the music," he said.

Other films selected to join the National Film Registry this year include 1950's Cyrano de Bergerac, John Waters' 1988 film Hairspray, 1982's The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez, 1972's Super Fly and 1990's House Party. 2011's Pariah stands out as the most recent film to be added to the registry.

Turner Classic Movies is airing a television special on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time to screen select movies named to the registry in 2022.

Members of the public interested in nominating films to the registry for 2023 can do so on the Library of Congress' website until Aug. 15, 2023.