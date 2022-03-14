Iris Apatow Says 'Of Course' Mom Leslie Mann Approves of Boyfriend Ryder Robinson: 'She Loves Him'
Ryder Robinson has the boyfriend stamp of approval from Leslie Mann!
Iris Apatow opened up about the relationship between her beau, who is the son of Kate Hudson and ex Chris Robinson, and mom Mann in a recent interview with E! News surrounding her upcoming Netflix movie The Bubble, directed by dad Judd Apatow.
"Of course," Iris, 19, replied when asked whether her family approves. "My mom could even chaperone a date with me and Ryder because I know she loves him."
The actress went on to say that her "whole family" loves Ryder, 18, including her older sister, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow.
"She's the first person to be like, 'He's the best,' " said Iris.
Ryder and Iris went Instagram official with this past Valentine's Day. Ryder shared two photos with his girlfriend, showing him kissing her on the cheek, and included a heart emoji in the caption.
Their famous families gave their stamps of approval in the comments section, including Hudson, 42, who wrote, "Sweets 💞." Mann, 49, posted three heart emojis, while Maude, 24, said, "So cute :')."
Iris shared a selfie with Ryder eight days later, captioning it with a simple "💘" emoji.
Both Mann and Ryder left a trio of heart emojis in the comments, while Hudson commented with a smiley-face emoji.
A source told PEOPLE last month that Iris and Ryder "both live on the westside part of L.A. and grew up there."
"They both attended the same school in Santa Monica. They've known each other for a while," the insider noted.
Calling the area "a small, tight-knit celeb community," the source added, "A lot of those kids have grown up together since they were really young."
The Bubble is streaming on Netflix April 1.