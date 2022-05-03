Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson Celebrate Their Anniversary — and Leslie Mann, Kate Hudson Approve

Iris Apatow and boyfriend Ryder Robinson went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day

Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson are going strong!

The pair celebrated their anniversary over the weekend, with each posting a carousel of special moments to their respective Instagram accounts.

"Happy anniversary my sweet❤️," Iris, 19, captioned her Instagram post, which features a closeup shot of The Bubble star winking at the camera while hugging Robinson, who laid his head on her shoulder, as well as a video of them dancing.

Her boyfriend, 18, responded in the comments section, writing, "I love u ❤️😘." His mother, Kate Hudson — who shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson — also showed her support for the couple in the comments with three heart emojis.

Ryder also marked the milestone on Instagram, writing, "Happy anniversary my love ❤️❤️" next to a separate set of photos.

Iris' mother, Leslie Mann, and sister, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow, left sweet comments on Ryder's post.

"❤️❤️❤️," Mann commented, while Iris' older sister simply wrote, "Cuties."

Iris, the daughter of Mann and Judd Apatow, previously told E! News that her mother, 50, has given the stamp of approval on her relationship with Ryder.

When asked if her family likes him, Iris replied, "Of course," adding, "My mom could even chaperone a date with me and Ryder because I know she loves him."

She added that her older sister Maude is also a fan. "She's the first person to be like, 'He's the best,' " said Iris.

The couple went Instagram official on Valentine's Day, with Ryder sharing two photos kissing his girlfriend on the cheek at the time. A source told PEOPLE in February that the two "both live on the westside part of L.A. and grew up there."

"They both attended the same school in Santa Monica. They've known each other for a while," the insider continued.

Iris gave an update on their relationship during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March as she promoted her new film The Bubble — which she worked on with her parents (Mann stars in the film, while Judd directed and co-wrote the Netflix movie).

"It's going very well," said Iris. "We have been together for a while. He's just been such a lovely angel in my life. It's very refreshing when you grow up — in high school and just dating around, I had my fair share of weirdos."