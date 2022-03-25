Iris Apatow Calls Boyfriend Ryder Robinson a 'Lovely Angel' After Dating a 'Fair Share of Weirdos'

Iris Apatow said boyfriend Ryder Robinson, who is the son of Kate Hudson, "makes me very happy" and added, "I love him a lot"

Iris Apatow feels her relationship with Ryder Robinson is different from her past dating experiences.

During the interview, host Drew Barrymore asked how she and Ryder, who is the son of Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson, are doing.

"It's going very well," said Iris. "We have been together for a while. He's just been such a lovely angel in my life. It's very refreshing when you grow up — in high school and just dating around, I had my fair share of weirdos."

"So it's nice to come to somebody that just wants you to be happy," she continued.

"Seeing what can be healthy is really nice. It's very, very refreshing. He makes me very happy. I love him a lot," she added.

Iris' famous parents celebrate 25 years of marriage later this year, and the actress said that they are couple goals for her.

"They are very much so what I look for in my love life, because they'll just sit together for like four hours just talking and I'm like, 'Wow, what are you guys talking about?' " she said.

"It's nice to see that, like, after however many years, they can still make each other laugh that hard and be best friends with each other," Iris noted.

Ryder, 18, and Iris went Instagram official this past Valentine's Day. Ryder shared two photos with his girlfriend, showing him kissing her on the cheek, and included a heart emoji in the caption.

Their famous families gave their stamps of approval in the comments section, including Hudson, 42, who wrote, "Sweets 💞." Mann, 49, posted three heart emojis, and Iris' older sister Maude Apatow said, "So cute :')."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two "both live on the westside part of L.A. and grew up there."