Irina Shayk’s ‘Number One Priority’ Is Her Daughter After Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk‘s focus is on her 2-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper, after the couple recently announced their split following four years together.

“Irina’s number one priority is their daughter,” a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She is such a hands-on mom. She takes her to the park, to classes, to playdates, and just adores her.”

The pair welcomed their first child, Lea De Seine, in March 2017 after two years of dating, and will continue to remain a family.

For more on Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

“For Lea’s sake, they keep spending time together as a family,” another insider says. “Bradley is a great dad. He has always been very involved with his daughter.”

Image zoom Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the Golden Globes in January. Steve Granitz/WireImage

A third source agrees that the A Star Is Born actor and director, 44, and the model, 33, are on the “same page” when it comes to parenting Lea.

“It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source says. “They want her to live a normal life, be surrounded by friends and thrive through play. They are both wonderful parents.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that the pair had split.

RELATED VIDEO: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Relationship ‘Changed’ After ‘A Star Is Born’, Says Source

Cooper and Shayk have kept their daughter out of the spotlight, just like they did their relationship over the years. The couple stepped out more frequently during this last awards season as Cooper made the rounds for A Star Is Born.

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship, few knew there was really for sure something going on,” an entertainment industry source says.