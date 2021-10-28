Ireland Baldwin Praises Sweet Fan Message About Alec Baldwin After Rust Shooting: 'I Know My Dad'

After receiving "abhorrent and threatening" comments on social media, Ireland Baldwin shared a "beautiful" memory from a fan who fondly recalled working with Alec Baldwin on a past film

Ireland Baldwin is continuing to show support for her dad, Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.

On Wednesday, Ireland, 26, shared a "beautiful comment" she received, detailing a sweet memory of her actor father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I've been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone," Ireland wrote on Instagram alongside a screen grab of the fan message. "I know my dad, you simply don't. I love you, Dad ❤️."

In the screen grab, the commenter shared a story about their experience working with Alec, 63, on 2000 film Thomas and the Magic Railroad, recalling the actor's sweet request for when his daughter came to visit the set.

They wrote: "So about a million years ago I was working in the production office in Toronto of the company that was making the Thomas the Tank Engine movie that [Alec] did. I'd dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dads."

"He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I'll always remember that," the fan added.

alec and Ireland Baldwin Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Alec accidentally fired a prop gun Oct. 21 while filming the western Rust, striking and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a live bullet and injuring director Joel Souza. Alec had been practicing drawing the gun while rehearsing for a scene when the weapon went off, according to an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

According to a preliminary investigation, the bullet fatally struck Hutchins before hitting Souza, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Juan Rios told PEOPLE this week.

Baldwin was told the gun was "cold," meaning there was no live round in it, by assistant director Dave Halls before Halls handed the prop firearm to the actor, according to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office. Halls has not commented publicly on the situation.

Shortly after the news of the shooting broke, Ireland posted words of support for her dad and expressed sympathy for Hutchins, 42, and her friends and family, as well as Souza, 48.

The model wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, "My love and support go to Halnya [sic] Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza."

She added, "And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

Alec first spoke out about the incident last Friday morning, writing on Twitter, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he continued. "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."