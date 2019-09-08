Ireland Baldwin Hilariously Grills Dad Alec with Joke About Mom Kim Basinger at Comedy Central Roast

Image zoom Ireland Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alec Baldwin was in the hot seat on Saturday as the man of the hour for his Comedy Central roast, which included a series of zingers from none other than his daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

The 23-year-old model was on hand at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills to grill her dad with jokes and laugh at his expense alongside fellow roasters Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner and Robert De Niro.

“It’s not easy to be the daughter of an iconic movie star, but I’m not here to talk about my mom and her Oscar,” Ireland joked, eliciting uproarious laughter from Baldwin, 61.

Ireland is the daughter of the 30 Rock actor and his first wife, L.A. Confidential actress Kim Basinger.

“Mission: Impossible is what I call getting my dad to apologize,” Ireland added, before ending her set by embracing her father in a big hug.

Throughout the night, Ireland was also spotted laughing to jabs written by other stars, including roast master Sean Hayes, who joked: “Alec almost got the role of Batman in 1989, but the part went to Michael Keaton because he actually had chemistry with Kim Basinger.”

Ireland’s relationship with her father made headlines in 2007 when he famously left an irate voicemail on her cellphone calling her a “rude, thoughtless little pig” after she missed a scheduled phone call.

Though their bond has since warmed, Baldwin said in 2017 that the call caused a “permanent” break in their relationship.

Ireland previously used the voicemail as material the last time she roasted her father, for Spike TV’s One Night Only series in 2017.

“I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father. Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about,” she said. “That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2” and I would keep kick his a–.”

Ireland continued, “The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again…until I showed him my first tattoo. Okay, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”

Baldwin’s Comedy Central roast comes in support of Exploring the Arts, Tony Bennett’s charity that supports public high schools in New York City and Los Angeles.

“We’re doing it for charity, and yeah, all of these people are going to kick my teeth out of the back of my head, and that is not fun, but we only have to do this for a couple of hours and then it’s over,” Baldwin told PEOPLE. “I never have to do it again.”

The Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin will air on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.