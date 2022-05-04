Ireland Baldwin Calls Out Toxic Exes on TikTok for Alleged Past Comments

Ireland Baldwin held nothing back in a TikTok trend that asked, “What is the one thing your ex said to you that you will never forget?”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her past.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin shared what she claims are comments she's received from a former partner or partners as part of a viral TikTok trend, which prompts users to answer the question: "What is the one thing your ex said to you that you will never forget?"

Responding in a stitched video with TikToker Matthew Tamasi, Ireland said she had a long list of comments, joking: "How much time do you have?"

In the post, shared over the weekend, Ireland then cut together a series of one-liners apparently said by an ex, including: "When I get home, I'm going to smash your face against the wall"; "Nobody is ever going to love you"'; and "Are you really going to eat all that?," among other comments.

In another quote, Baldwin seemed to insinuate an unnamed ex had threatened to leak footage of her. "If you break up with me, I'm going to post these videos of you," Ireland quoted.

Ireland also shared comments specifically relating to her famous parents, claiming that one ex told her she would never be as beautiful as her mother. She claimed that she was also asked if her dad could help in scoring an ex an audition for Saturday Night Live, adding, "You know, I'm really funny."

Ireland did not directly name the ex or exes she alleged had made the comments to her and emphasized in the video's caption that "not all exes were terrible."

Last week, Ireland appeared on Red Table Talk for her first-ever joint interview with mom Basinger and got candid with Willow Smith about her past struggles with substance abuse.

"I had isolated all of my real friends, all of my family. I had no control in anything in my life," she shared.

Also in April, Ireland shared a post on Instagram about how she has dealt with her own body insecurities after she "reached a boiling point."

"I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It's nothing new. Paparazzi have followed me around for whatever boring reason and have snapped photos all up, in, and around my ass, cellulite, back fat, double chin, tits, you name it! It's invasive and super lame, but it's out of my control," she said.

"I have my bad days, of course. But overall, I f------ LOVE food … like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it," Ireland went on, also revealing, "I am in the most freeing mental headspace I have ever been in about my body image."