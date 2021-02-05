Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Evans Says the 'Pain Is Excruciating' amid Alleged Split: 'I Weep All Day'

Alice Evans first tweeted last month that Ioan Gruffudd told her he was leaving her

Alice Evans has opened up about her alleged split from husband Ioan Gruffudd in a candid Instagram caption.

Evans first claimed he had left her and their children in a tweet that was later deleted, though she said Gruffudd was the one to delete it. In a joint statement released hours later, the two said they were going through "an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children."

Now, Evans is opening up more about the state of their relationship, including her claim that Gruffudd is leaving her and their two daughters, aged 7 and 11. Gruffudd's rep couldn't be reached for comment.

"I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don't see him coming back to us," Evans wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren't looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it's all I ever do.! ❤️💕" she added.

Gruffudd — who currently stars on the Australian drama Harrow and is also known for his roles in Titanic, Fantastic Four and King Arthur — tied the knot with Evans, an English actress who has appeared in series like LOST and The Originals, in September 2007.

Evans, who met Gruffudd on the set of their 2000 film 102 Dalmatians, posted a since-deleted tweet last month (captured by Page Six and multiple outlets) that claimed her husband, 47, had told her and their two children the "sad news" that he was leaving their home.

"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," Evans, 49, tweeted. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."